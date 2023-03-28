Woman, boy injured in Whitehaven shooting, suspect at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman and juvenile boy have both been injured after a shooting at a Whitehaven townhome Tuesday afternoon.

Police say at 4:53 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Turkey Run Lane, at Coventry Village Townhouses.

Police say one male juvenile victim was located and transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

A female victim arrived at Methodist South via private vehicle but was later airlifted to Regional One Health in critical condition.

Police say the suspect is a heavy-set man with dreads.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.