Woman, boy injured in Whitehaven shooting, suspect at large
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman and juvenile boy have both been injured after a shooting at a Whitehaven townhome Tuesday afternoon.
Police say at 4:53 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Turkey Run Lane, at Coventry Village Townhouses.
Police say one male juvenile victim was located and transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.
A female victim arrived at Methodist South via private vehicle but was later airlifted to Regional One Health in critical condition.
Police say the suspect is a heavy-set man with dreads.
Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
