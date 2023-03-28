Tenn. lawmakers react to Nashville school shooting amid pending gun legislation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several Tennessee lawmakers at the local, state, and federal levels are reacting to the deadly school shooting in Nashville on Monday.

The shooting at the private elementary school in Nashville has some lawmakers pleading for change while others share thoughts of prayer, including Democratic Senator London Lamar and State Representative Mark White.

Monday’s tragedy comes as at least six bills pend in the state legislature, including a bill that would allow teachers, administrators, and anyone licensed to carry bring guns in schools. It’s a bill Memphis teachers rallied against earlier this month.

Other bills currently being voted on include:

House Bill 1233 would make it a criminal offense to leave guns in a vehicle or boat, unattended or out of a locked container.

House Bill 0994 would clarify when people are allowed to use deadly force if they are stopping other people from committing crimes.

House Bill 1044 puts a new requirement on the state department of safety when issuing permits to those who seek them.

House Bill 0746 would remove the authorization from businesses and corporations at the local, state and federal level from prohibiting guns on their property.

None of the bills previously mentioned have been signed into law.

Though last year when asked to reconsider the permit-less carry law following the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Governor Bill Lee said he believes the priority should be on securing school buildings and keeping children separated from criminals.

