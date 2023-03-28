TBI, Defend Systems to host free active shooter training workshops at St. Mary’s Episcopal School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and active shooter trainers from Defend Systems previewed its act of violence mitigation training at St. Mary’s Episcopal School on Tuesday.

This safety training workshop focuses on making schools safer, increasing preparedness, and practicing actions that save more lives.

Anyone in the community is encouraged to come.

Defend Systems trainers say trainees will leave with a skillset applicable to any act of violence.

“Where we continue to see the delineation of success and failure in these events is the people that are in the events knowing what to do, that is where the difference is made,” said trainer Brink Fidler. “It is not made with cameras and access control and SROs. Those are all great parts to the solution, but the biggest difference-maker that we are finding on every event is the people in the event knowing what to do and having that skill set. You will leave this event knowing exactly what to do.”

Defend Systems will host free back-to-back training workshops on April 19 and 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal School.

To sign up for the April 19 workshop, click here.

To sign up for the April 20 workshop, click here.

