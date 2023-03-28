SCSO: Child shoots off finger with father’s stolen gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been arrested and charged after deputies say his young son shot off his middle finger while handling an unsecured, stolen gun.

Corey D. Jackson, 32, is charged with child abuse and neglect, unlawful possession of a weapon, and theft of property valued between $2,500 and $10,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, early Monday morning, deputies arrived at Jackson’s home in Southeast Memphis to find his young son sitting in his lap, crying loudly.

Deputies say the boy’s hand was “bleeding severely” with his middle finger missing from his right hand.

Deputies spoke with Jackson’s mother, who initially called for help.

She said earlier that night, she heard a loud noise coming from her son’s bedroom. When she went inside the room, she said she witnessed Jackson holding her grandson’s bleeding right hand, with a black handgun laying on the floor near Jackson’s dresser.

Jackson told deputies that he heard a loud noise while he was in the shower. Upon hearing the bang, he said he got out of the shower and saw his son’s hand bleeding with a finger missing.

Jackson said he left a loaded handgun in the top drawer of his bedroom dresser.

Deputies say the gun was reported as stolen.

Jackson was transported to 201 Poplar, and his son was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Jackson is being held on a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

