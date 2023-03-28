Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

SCSO: Child shoots off finger with father’s stolen gun

Corey Jackson, 32
Corey Jackson, 32(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been arrested and charged after deputies say his young son shot off his middle finger while handling an unsecured, stolen gun.

Corey D. Jackson, 32, is charged with child abuse and neglect, unlawful possession of a weapon, and theft of property valued between $2,500 and $10,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, early Monday morning, deputies arrived at Jackson’s home in Southeast Memphis to find his young son sitting in his lap, crying loudly.

Deputies say the boy’s hand was “bleeding severely” with his middle finger missing from his right hand.

Deputies spoke with Jackson’s mother, who initially called for help.

She said earlier that night, she heard a loud noise coming from her son’s bedroom. When she went inside the room, she said she witnessed Jackson holding her grandson’s bleeding right hand, with a black handgun laying on the floor near Jackson’s dresser.

Jackson told deputies that he heard a loud noise while he was in the shower. Upon hearing the bang, he said he got out of the shower and saw his son’s hand bleeding with a finger missing.

Jackson said he left a loaded handgun in the top drawer of his bedroom dresser.

Deputies say the gun was reported as stolen.

Jackson was transported to 201 Poplar, and his son was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Jackson is being held on a $2,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katrina Merriweather
Memphis women’s head basketball coach resigns
The shooting scene at I-40
Man dead after shooting on I-40
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
The Covenant School
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Constance Reddix’s family said had a light that far outshines the painful reality of her death.
‘She was one-of-a-kind’: Family and friends remember woman found beaten to death

Latest News

‘Facts and circumstances’ compelled DA to seek death penalty against Ezekiel Kelly
‘Facts and circumstances’ compelled DA to seek death penalty against Ezekiel Kelly
Olive Branch volunteers gather relief supplies for tornado victims
Olive Branch volunteers gather relief supplies for tornado victims
Tornado cleanup and recovery continues in Rolling Fork, Miss.
Tornado cleanup and recovery continues in Rolling Fork, Miss.
The Covenant School
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say