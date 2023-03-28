Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Report exams sense of belonging in the workplace

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to a new report and research tool, “The Belonging Barometer: The State of Belonging in America”, over 64% of Americans report non-belonging when it comes to their workplace.

Its measure of belonging includes items related to social connectivity and psychological safety.

Kimberly Serrano, director of the Center for Inclusion and Belonging, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why belonging in the workplace is important.

She also shared with employers and businesses can do to building workplace belonging.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Parents react to news of the shooting at the Covenant School on Monday.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
James Trenton Settlemires and Brittany Leann Williams
2 charged after 2-month-old found dead in Corinth
Javan Singleton
Man charged after shooting on I-40, police say
Woman’s body recovered from President’s Island
Woman’s body recovered from President’s Island

Latest News

Memphis Police Car
MPD: Woman dead after stabbing in Hickory Hill
The Huntington's Disease Society of America's Arizona Chapter will host a virtual event...
How to take steps to better health
How to take steps to better health
Report exams sense of belonging in the workplace