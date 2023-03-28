Report exams sense of belonging in the workplace

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to a new report and research tool, “The Belonging Barometer: The State of Belonging in America”, over 64% of Americans report non-belonging when it comes to their workplace.

Its measure of belonging includes items related to social connectivity and psychological safety.

Kimberly Serrano, director of the Center for Inclusion and Belonging, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why belonging in the workplace is important.

She also shared with employers and businesses can do to building workplace belonging.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

