Oxford home burns to the ground under active tornado warning

Bluff City Life
Fire at 891 County Road 251 in Oxford, Mississippi.(Lafayette County Fire Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAFAYETTE CO., Miss. (WMC) - A home in Oxford burned to the ground Friday night while the area was under an active tornado warning.

According to the Lafayette County Fire Department (LCFD), at 8:54 p.m. Friday, fire crews were called to a house fire at 891 County Road 251 as the county and surrounding areas were under a tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service.

First responders reported “heavy fire conditions” with the home 100% consumed by the flames, which had also spread to a nearby wood shed.

Due to the weather and severity of the fire, a defensive fire attack plan was put in place.

LCFD says no one was inside the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

After the storms passed, four LCFD firefighters were called by the Mississippi Homeland Security Task Force 1 to respond to the search and rescue efforts in Amory and Rolling Fork.

All four firefighters have completed their assignments and are now back in Lafayette County, according to LCFD.

