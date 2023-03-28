Advertise with Us
Nashville school shooter had mental disorder, police say

The parents did not think Audrey Hale should own a weapon, MNPD Chief John Drake said.
Audrey Hale
Audrey Hale(Images courtesy Nashville Police and MGN Online)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The 28-year-old school shooter who opened fire inside a Nashville private Christian school on Monday morning had a mental health disorder, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, MNPD Chief John Drake said Audrey Hale, the shooter who shot and killed three 9-year-olds and three school staff members, told reporters Hale was under doctor’s care for an emotional disorder.

Drake said Hale left home on Monday morning with a red bag, according to the parents. They told detectives that they noticed the bag but did not think to ask about it.

Police shared photos of the three guns Hale was armed with during the shooting. Two of them were AR-style weapons - one was a rifle and the other a pistol. A handgun was the third gun used in the shooting.

Detectives learned that Hale bought seven weapons at five different stores, and the guns were purchased legally and locally, according to Drake. He said the suspect also had significant ammunition on-hand, firing a number of rounds.

The parents did not think Audrey Hale should own a weapon, Drake said.

