NAACP wants grand jury to upgrade charges in alleged golf club attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged with hitting another man in the head with a golf club last year in Whitehaven will have his case sent to a grand jury.

Wesley Caldwell appeared in court Tuesday as Shelby County prosecutors and Caldwell’s attorney questioned a witness.

This alleged assault happened last December.

In court, the witness said he and the victim’s golf ball landed in near Caldwell’s hole, and words were exchanged before Caldwell hit the victim in the head with a golf club.

The altercation left Mark Coleman with a cracked skull and a brain bleed. Coleman continues to deal with memory, vision and mobility loss from the injuries.

Caldwell is charged with aggravated assault. Memphis NAACP President Van Turner, however, says he’d like a grand jury to upgrade that charge.

“We at least need, I think, attempted murder or murder 2, even more. It seems that from the testimony, Mr. Coleman was attacked,” Turner said.

Caldwell remains out of jail on bond.

“We want the charges elevated to reflect the testimony today and we are hopeful that Mr. Caldwell will pay for what he did to Mr. Coleman. This was…it was unnecessary, it was unprovoked. We should not be here today,” Turner said.

