MPD: Woman dead after shooting in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead on Monday night.

Officers responded to the shooting on Summer Place Lane.

The female victim was located and pronounced dead on the scene.

A male was transported to the hospital and is detained, according to MPD.

