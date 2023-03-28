Advertise with Us
MPD: Woman dead after shooting in Hickory Hill

Memphis Police Car
Memphis Police Car(WMC)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead on Monday night.

Officers responded to the shooting on Summer Place Lane.

The female victim was located and pronounced dead on the scene.

A male was transported to the hospital and is detained, according to MPD.

