MPD: Pedestrian struck by 2 vehicles in double hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for two vehicles involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run that left one man critically injured Friday evening.

Police say that at 7:05 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at South Third Street and East Rollins Road.

Police say a light-colored SUV, possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee, was traveling south on South Third when it hit a 39-year-old man.

A short time later, a van, possibly a Ford Transit Connect, struck the pedestrian again, according to police.

Both vehicles then continued driving south.

The victim was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition.

Police say that there is currently no additional suspect information.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.