MPD: 3 suspects wanted after robbing man, stealing dogs at gunpoint

The two French bulldogs allegedly stolen from the victim.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for three suspects after they allegedly stole property from a man and his two dogs at gunpoint on March 12.

Officers responded to the robbery outside of International Paper at 6:16 p.m.

The victim told officers he was arriving at the complex when three men who were in a gray Nissan Sentra pulled up next to him and pointed handguns.

The suspects then took belongings from the victim and stole his two French bulldogs, according to MPD.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

