Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Memphis Showboats unveil new uniforms

The 2023 home uniform for the Memphis Showboats
The 2023 home uniform for the Memphis Showboats(USFL)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Without further ado, the Memphis Showboats uniforms are here.

The team unveiled their home and away uniforms for the upcoming 2023 season, where they’ll be decked out in blue and yellow.

The Showboats kick off their season on April 15. You can click here to buy tickets now, and click here to see their full schedule.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Parents react to news of the shooting at the Covenant School on Monday.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
James Trenton Settlemires and Brittany Leann Williams
2 charged after 2-month-old found dead in Corinth
Javan Singleton
Man charged after shooting on I-40, police say
Woman’s body recovered from President’s Island
Woman’s body recovered from President’s Island

Latest News

Bassett Ambulance Crash
Bassett Ambulance Crash
BGSU Police are charging Memphis basketball player Jamirah Shutes with assault for punching...
Memphis player charged for punching Bowling Green player after WNIT game
Katrina Merriweather
Memphis women’s head basketball coach resigns
Memphis Showboats meets Memphis
Memphis Showboats take break from USFL training camp to greet Memphis