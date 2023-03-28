Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Memphis Catholic Schools supt. reacts to The Covenant School shooting

By Parker King
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The shock from Monday’s fatal school shooting in Nashville has spread down I-40 to Memphis, and families are wanting to know what is being done in their respective school districts to prevent active shooter situations.

“For us to have these discussions... it’s very distressful,” said Pierre Antoine, superintendent for the Catholic Schools of the Memphis Diocese.

Antoine works with 15 private, Catholic schools across the Memphis Diocese, which extends to Jackson, Tenn.

He says during school shootings - especially ones that are as close to home as Nashville - communication with parents is paramount.

“At Immaculate Conception Cathedral School in Midtown, our principal... she sent a message to parents (Tuesday morning), not only reassuring them about safety protocols, but she also spoke to what they are,” said Antoine.

Some of those precautions include locking school doors to outsiders and not unlocking them until the conclusion of the school day.

The Catholic School network works with private security companies, some even having in-house security teams.

Antoine made note that regardless of how much preparation is taken, it’s sometimes not enough.

This was made tragically clear at The Covenant Presbyterian School, where six people were killed.

“(The shooter) shot their way in. The school had done everything properly. And yet, they were bent upon what, I’ll call it, ‘terrorism,’” said Antoine.

Outreach from Catholic school parents has reached Antoine’s office, and he says he wants parents to know that he hears them and their concerns.

Some schools within the diocese have sent faculty and staff to active shooter trainings with law enforcement.

“We are not just standing with the status quo,” said Antoine. “What we want to do is make sure we are being proactive. For parents, it’s difficult because they want action. It’s an emotional time, and I certainly understand that. At the same time, I think what we’re doing right now is safe.”

Another private school in Memphis, Briarcrest, sent this message, in part, out to parents following the shooting at The Covenant School:

BCS, in the note to parents, listed the security precautions they have in place to ensure school safety, such as armed guards, perimeter fencing, and training/campus walk-throughs from law enforcement.

For addressing concerns about mental health, Antoine noted how every Memphis Catholic school has on-site counselors for mental health evaluations in helping deal with the trauma that comes with tragedy happening so close to home.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Parents react to news of the shooting at the Covenant School on Monday.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
James Trenton Settlemires and Brittany Leann Williams
2 charged after 2-month-old found dead in Corinth
Javan Singleton
Man charged after shooting on I-40, police say
Woman’s body recovered from President’s Island
Woman’s body recovered from President’s Island

Latest News

TBI, Defend Systems to host free active shooter training workshops at St. Mary’s Episcopal School
Memphis Catholic Schools supt. reacts to The Covenant School shooting
TBI, Defend Systems to host free active shooter training workshops at St. Mary’s Episcopal School
TBI, Defend Systems to host free active shooter training workshops at St. Mary’s Episcopal School
1 day after Nashville school shooting, Memphis lawmakers talk focus on mental health care, gun...
1 day after Nashville school shooting, Memphis lawmakers talk focus on mental health care, gun laws
Tuesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a frosty night for some tonight & a stormy day for all Friday
Shelby County Commissioner Mick Wright
Shelby County commissioner calls for resignation of County Clerk Wanda Halbert