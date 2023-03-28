Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

How to take steps to better health

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Studies have shown that walking just thirty to sixty minutes per day can drastically improve your health and reduce the risk of diseases like diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

Dr. Antonia Gutierrez, American Heart Association volunteer expert, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about some of the health benefits of walking, even if you experience discomfort from peripheral artery disease.

Dr. Gutierrez also spoke about the warning signs of peripheral artery disease.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Parents react to news of the shooting at the Covenant School on Monday.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
James Trenton Settlemires and Brittany Leann Williams
2 charged after 2-month-old found dead in Corinth
Javan Singleton
Man charged after shooting on I-40, police say
Woman’s body recovered from President’s Island
Woman’s body recovered from President’s Island

Latest News

Memphis Police Car
MPD: Woman dead after stabbing in Hickory Hill
Report exams sense of belonging in the workplace
How to take steps to better health
Report exams sense of belonging in the workplace