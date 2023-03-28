How to take steps to better health

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Studies have shown that walking just thirty to sixty minutes per day can drastically improve your health and reduce the risk of diseases like diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

Dr. Antonia Gutierrez, American Heart Association volunteer expert, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about some of the health benefits of walking, even if you experience discomfort from peripheral artery disease.

Dr. Gutierrez also spoke about the warning signs of peripheral artery disease.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

