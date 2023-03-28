How to donate to Mississippi families impacted by deadly tornado

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WMC) - Families in Mississippi are still cleaning up following last week’s deadly tornadoes that ripped through the state.

It’ll be a long road to recovery for residents in the areas impacted.

To help, the Salvation Army is accepting donations through text and online.

You can text MSTORNADOES to 51555 or click here to donate.

Your donation will help provide food, drinks, shelter and other services to those who need them.

