Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

How to donate to Mississippi families impacted by deadly tornado

A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a...
A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a tornado, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WMC) - Families in Mississippi are still cleaning up following last week’s deadly tornadoes that ripped through the state.

It’ll be a long road to recovery for residents in the areas impacted.

To help, the Salvation Army is accepting donations through text and online.

You can text MSTORNADOES to 51555 or click here to donate.

Your donation will help provide food, drinks, shelter and other services to those who need them.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Parents react to news of the shooting at the Covenant School on Monday.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
James Trenton Settlemires and Brittany Leann Williams
2 charged after 2-month-old found dead in Corinth
Javan Singleton
Man charged after shooting on I-40, police say
Woman’s body recovered from President’s Island
Woman’s body recovered from President’s Island

Latest News

Parents react to news of the shooting at the Covenant School on Monday.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Chicago takes the stage at the Orpheum April 4 – 9
Chicago takes the stage at the Orpheum April 4 – 9
New report ranks Tennessee 18th most dangerous state for workers
Theater company sues state of Tenn. over drag bill
Weather
Spencer's Forecast