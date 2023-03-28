Feeling cooler today, but temperatures climb at end of week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few light showers will be possible before sunrise, but the rest of the day will be dry. Any remaining clouds will clear by noon, so we will have ample sunshine today. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. It will be a cold night with low temperatures in the lower to upper 30s. Frost will be possible this evening.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a breezy North wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the lower to upper 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and lows near 60. A cold front will arrive on Friday, so it will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms for most of the day. A few storms could be strong to severe and capable of producing heavy rain and damaging wind. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid 70s with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows near 60.

