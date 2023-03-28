Advertise with Us
Dwight Yoakam coming to Southaven

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - BankPlus Amphitheater is adding to its impressive concert lineup.

Dwight Yoakam with special guest Aaron Lewis are set to play at the newly renovated 9,800+ seat venue Friday, June 23.

This is the ninth show the venue has announced so far this year.

Tickets will be available for a local-only presale on Thursday, March 30.

All other tickets will go on sale Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

(BankPlus Amphitheater)

