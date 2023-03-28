Chilly tonight with a late week warm-up and more Friday storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be north at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds northeast at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Expect sunshine early Thursday, but clouds will gradually move in late in the day. High temperatures will be back in the lower 70s Thursday.

ANOTHER FRIDAY FRONT: A cold front will arrive on Friday with another round of rain and storms through Friday night. A few storms could be severe. It’s too far out to know if there will be a tornado risk, but wind or hail is possible. The main risk area will be in northeast AR and northwest TN. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s with lows in the upper 50s.

WEEKEND: Dry and pleasant with sunshine and a few clouds. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees both days. Lows will be in the 40s on Saturday night.

WET AND STORMY NEXT WEEK: More rain and storms return Monday through Wednesday. Flooding or even a few severe storms can’t be ruled out at some point. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

