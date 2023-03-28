Advertise with Us
Chicago takes the stage at the Orpheum April 4 – 9

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Orpheum Theatre is welcoming the 25th anniversary touring Broadway production of Chicago April 4-9 and there is a local connection in the cast.

James Vessell, an ensemble in the show, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the tour and his background.

When he lived in Memphis, he was a dancer for Ballet Memphis and appeared in several Playhouse on the Square productions.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

