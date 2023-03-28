Carriage Crossing in Collierville purchased by new owners for $25M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shops at Carriage in Collierville have been purchased by two companies that hope to drive in new business, according to a press release.

Edwards Realty Company and Core Acquisitions announced their acquisitions for the 514,000-square-foot lifestyle center for $25 million on Monday.

The new ownership team plans to enhance Carriage Crossing by offering a wider array of modern-day retail including entertainment, full-service and quick-serve restaurants, boutique fashion brands, fitness, medical and office use, according to the press release.

Our team seeks out properties which are located in the path of residential and commercial growth that have strong community and civic attributes – The Shops at Carriage Crossing directly aligns with this vision. While Carriage Crossing is already a staple for the Collierville community, we see a great deal of opportunity to revitalize and energize the property through our hands-on curated approach. The Town of Collierville and surrounding areas continue to see new residential and commercial developments, and Carriage Crossing is poised to support that growth from a retail and entertainment perspective. With the right amount of creative investment, we’re confident that the property will be a premier destination for residents, area visitors and office workers to come together for shopping, dining and community events.

The center’s new owners have hired Memphis-based landlord brokerage firm Jones Aur Commerical Real Estate to attract a mix of high-performing local and national business properties.

Their recruitment strategy will lean heavily into small business entrepreneurs and unique, emerging concepts.

Our team’s broad knowledge of the retail landscape and consumers’ evolving preferences have allowed us to successfully execute our strategy at shopping centers across the country. We look forward to working with the community to transform The Shops at Carriage Crossing into an example of what a modern-day lifestyle center should be.”

Prospective tenants may inquire with Jones Aur Commercial Real Estate by calling 901-538-6363.

“The Carriage Crossing lifestyle center has been a vital asset in our community for decades. The acquisition of this facility by Edwards Realty, a firm with a track record of revitalization and repurposing, positions the center for future growth and success. We are excited to welcome this new partner to our community.”

