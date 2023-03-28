Advertise with Us
Carriage Crossing in Collierville purchased by new owners for $25M

By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shops at Carriage in Collierville have been purchased by two companies that hope to drive in new business, according to a press release.

Edwards Realty Company and Core Acquisitions announced their acquisitions for the 514,000-square-foot lifestyle center for $25 million on Monday.

The new ownership team plans to enhance Carriage Crossing by offering a wider array of modern-day retail including entertainment, full-service and quick-serve restaurants, boutique fashion brands, fitness, medical and office use, according to the press release.

The center’s new owners have hired Memphis-based landlord brokerage firm Jones Aur Commerical Real Estate to attract a mix of high-performing local and national business properties.

Their recruitment strategy will lean heavily into small business entrepreneurs and unique, emerging concepts.

Prospective tenants may inquire with Jones Aur Commercial Real Estate by calling 901-538-6363.

