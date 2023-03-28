Captain D’s manager pulled gun on employee, said MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fast food manager got into an argument with an employee and pulled out a gun, said Memphis Police Department.

Captain D’s manager, Roderick Horton, 24, is charged with aggravated assault.

The victim and manager got into a verbal altercation before the restaurant opened on March 17 at 8:10 a.m. at the South Perkins location.

According to the affidavit, Horton escorted the employee out of the building but the two continued to exchange words through the door.

Horton allegedly reponed the door, walked towards the victim, and pulled a handgun out of his pocket. Horton yelled, “I don’t play that talking [expletive],” according to court documents.

The victim said he feared for his life.

