2 people robbed at gunpoint in Berclair

By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a robbery in Berclair on March 26.

According to MPD, two suspects approached two victims and robbed them at gunpoint, taking a wallet.

The surveillance video showed one suspect armed with a handgun with a drum magazine, wearing a gray head/face covering, dark-colored long-sleeve shirt, blue pants with a white stripe, and black/white Air Force Ones.

The second suspect was armed with a handgun, wearing a black ski mask, a red long-sleeve hoodie, dark-colored pants, and white tennis shoes.

The suspects drove away from the scene in the stolen four-door gray Infiniti bearing an Alabama license.

MPD said these suspects are responsible for other armed robberies in the Tillman Station area.

Anyone with information about this crime should is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

