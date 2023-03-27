Woman’s body recovered from President’s Island
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department recovered a woman’s body on Monday morning.
MPD found the body near Harbor Avenue on President’s Island at 7:30 a.m.
The cause of death is unclear at this time.
We are working to gather more information.
