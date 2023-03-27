Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Woman’s body recovered from President’s Island

Woman’s body recovered from President’s Island
Woman’s body recovered from President’s Island(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department recovered a woman’s body on Monday morning.

MPD found the body near Harbor Avenue on President’s Island at 7:30 a.m.

The cause of death is unclear at this time.

We are working to gather more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katrina Merriweather
Memphis women’s head basketball coach resigns
The shooting scene at I-40
Man dead after shooting on I-40
Constance Reddix’s family said had a light that far outshines the painful reality of her death.
‘She was one-of-a-kind’: Family and friends remember woman found beaten to death
A Mississippi died during a storm as he tried to protect his wife.
‘All around great person’: Man dies protecting his wife from storm
Jaylin Rhodes
MPD: Man wanted after townhome shooting that left 2 injured, 1 juvenile dead

Latest News

An ambulance waits behind the Covenant School following an active shooting incident.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Doctor shares support strategies for diabetes distress
Memphis employment law attorney publishes book on navigating workplace conflicts
Memphis employment law attorney publishes book on navigating workplace conflicts