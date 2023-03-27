Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Woman creates Lost and Found group for Mississippi Tornado victims

Mississippi still working to recover after fatal storm
By Kelli Cook and Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reports of photos and other memorabilia are turning up in the front yards of homes nearly 200 miles away from where the tornado made landfall.

One woman set up a facebook group to get them back to their rightful owners.

As people find items such as wedding photos, receipts and documents -- they are posting it in this group with hopes someone recognizes the pictures and names.

Hanna Bert says she was inspired to start the group after her Houston, MIssissippi home was destroyed by a tornado in 2011; a woman in Alabama found an old beauty pageant photo and was able to return it to her... She wanted to pay it forward.

