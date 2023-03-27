VUMC: 3 students, 2 adults dead; Police say shooter also dead at the Covenant School
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting Monday morning at The Covenant Presbyterian School.
Three students and the shooter are dead, according to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. VUMC also confirms two adults have been killed in the shooting. A student reunification area has been set up by the Nashville Fire Department at Woodmont Baptist Church, at 2100 Woodmont Boulevard. NFD recommends that parents use this area to meet their students from the school.
The Covenant is located at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard, and Hillsboro Pike is closed from Harding Place to Hobbs Road for police at the scene.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and others have offered their support and prayers in response to the shooting.
Tennessee Representative Bob Freeman offered this statement on the shooting:
