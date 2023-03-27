Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Tom Lee Park set to reopen Labor Day weekend

By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis River Parks Partnership posted that Tom Lee Park will be reopening on Labor Day to social media on Monday.

These images give a sneak peek into what can be expected in the freshly constructed Tom Lee Park.

The park has been under a $60 million reconstruction since 2021 and is almost at 100 percent.

