Tom Lee Park set to reopen Labor Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis River Parks Partnership posted that Tom Lee Park will be reopening on Labor Day to social media on Monday.

Tom Lee Park: Opening Labor Day Weekend 2023 〽️🌊 In just a few short months, you'll walk along an entirely new riverfront for everyone.

Be sure to come to the river this spring and watch the completion of Tom Lee Park in real time!

Photo credit: @connordryan

These images give a sneak peek into what can be expected in the freshly constructed Tom Lee Park.

The park has been under a $60 million reconstruction since 2021 and is almost at 100 percent.

