Tigers baseball, softball teams to host free egg hunt Easter weekend

(Pexels)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis baseball and softball teams will host an egg hunt on Saturday, April 8 at the Billy J. Murphy Track and Soccer Complex.

The event will feature two separate egg-hunt areas for kids and free parking available at FedExPark Avron Fogelman Field.

The egg hunt is free to attend and is officially open to children ages 12 and under.

Fans are encouraged to pre-register to ease access on event day by clicking here.

Check-in will begin at 10:45 a.m., followed by the egg hunt at 11:30 a.m.

In addition to the egg hunt, fans can visit and take photos with Pouncer and play lawn games.

Following the event, fans are invited to join Memphis softball at the Tiger Softball Complex at 12 p.m. when they host Wichita State, and Memphis baseball at FedExPark Avron Fogelman Field when they take on Cincinnati at 1 p.m.

Admission is free for the softball game, while fans can purchase baseball tickets here.

Kids ages 12 and under get in free all season long to home Tiger baseball games.

