Temperatures drop at the start of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front moved through overnight, so cooler air is continuing to work in behind the front. Temperatures are in the 50s this morning and will increase into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. It will be sunny today, but clouds will move in overnight. A stray shower will be possible after midnight, but any rain will be gone by sunrise Tuesday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and northerly winds near 10 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20% showers with lows in the mid 40s and northeasterly breeze at 5 to 10 MPH.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. There will be sunshine early Thursday, but clouds will gradually move in late in the day. High temperatures will be back in the lower 70s Thursday. A cold front will arrive on Friday, which will bring on and off rain for most of the day. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s with lows in the upper 50s.

WEEKEND: A stray shower will be possible early Saturday morning, but the rest of the weekend will be dry. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be in the 40s on Saturday night.

