Pedestrian killed after crash in Whitehaven

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the pedestrian struck at 7:39 p.m. at East Rollins Road and South 3rd Street.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver remained on the scene, says MPD.

