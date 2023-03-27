Pedestrian killed after crash in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the pedestrian struck at 7:39 p.m. at East Rollins Road and South 3rd Street.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver remained on the scene, says MPD.

