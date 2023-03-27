Advertise with Us
Olive Branch volunteers gather relief supplies for tornado victims

By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - People in the Mississippi Delta are recovering after a deadly storm that killed 26 people.

The City of Olive Branch has teamed up with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to collect supplies for those affected by the storm.

Items can be dropped off at the City of Olive Branch Fleet Services located at 10414 Highway 178 next to the Olive Branch Police Department.

Drop-off hours are from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through March 29.

“Mississippi it’s not necessarily the wealthiest state in the union but we’re really giving state and we want to give back and show our love to those folks and compassion as far as what they’re going through,” said Ken Adams, City of Olive Branch Mayor.

The list of donations includes the items below:

  • Bottled or sealed gallons of water
  • Tarps
  • Canned goods
  • Toiletries
  • Flashlights
  • Batteries
  • Trash cans
  • Duct tape
  • Rubber gloves
  • Blankets and more

They are not accepting cash and clothing donations at this time, but they will at another date.

