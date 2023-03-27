MSCS Summer Learning Academy open for registration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Registration is now open for the 2023 Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) Summer Learning Academy.

The academy is designed to support students’ academic needs and provide additional learning opportunities for children who will be in grades 1 through 12 for the 2023-2024 school year.

Between June 20 and July 19, students in grades 1 through 8 will receive reading and math instruction, intervention, and physical activity from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., or from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Between June 20 and June 30, students in grades 9 through 12 will partake in an ACT prep camp from 9 a.m. to noon.

Summer Learning Academy registration opens tomorrow, March 27.

Elementary & middle school students will receive fun & engaging lessons in reading & math, and high schoolers will receive ACT prep.

Academy locations will vary for grades 1 through 8 due to extensive construction slated to occur over the summer and will be clustered based on proximity and capacity. For grades 9 through 12, the academy will take place at East High School and Ridgeway High School.

Meals will be free for all students.

Registration is open from March 27 through April 21.

For more information or to sign your child up for the 2023 Summer Learning Academy, click here.

