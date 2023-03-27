MPD meets with Hispanic community to form neighborhood watch groups
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department met with the Hispanic community over the weekend to talk about safety.
Officers met with community members to discuss forming neighborhood watch groups, safety, code violations and more.
