MPD: 2 seriously injured after South Memphis crash involving school bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people have been seriously injured after a crash involving a school bus Monday evening.

Memphis police say that at 4:46 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at East Mallory Avenue and Prospect Street.

A school bus and an Infiniti were involved.

Police say the bus had no passengers at the time of the crash.

Two victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear at this time which vehicle(s) the victims occupied, and who was at fault.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The scene at East Mallory Avenue and Prospect Street. (Action News 5)

