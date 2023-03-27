Advertise with Us
MNPD: 3 students, shooter dead after shooting at Covenant School

WSMV4 has crews on the scene working to find out more.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating shooting Monday morning at The Covenant Presbyterian School.

Three students and the shooter are dead, according to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A student reunification is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Boulevard.

The Covenant is located at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard, and Hillsboro Pike is closed from Harding Place to Hobbs Road for police at the scene.

Few details are available. WSMV4 is working to find out more.

Check back for more information.

