Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Memphis woman accused of TennCare fraud

Jamaira Jarrett
Jamaira Jarrett(TBI)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman was indicted after an alleged TennCare fraud scheme.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began looking into the alleged fraud in January 2022 when United Healthcare told them a care provider had double billed them.

Investigators say Jamaira Jarrett, while employed by multiple healthcare agencies, submitted claims that she cared for different TennCare patients at different homes at the same time, totaling more than $8,400.

Jarrett was arrested last week and charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property. She was booked on a $20,000 bond.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katrina Merriweather
Memphis women’s head basketball coach resigns
The shooting scene at I-40
Man dead after shooting on I-40
Constance Reddix’s family said had a light that far outshines the painful reality of her death.
‘She was one-of-a-kind’: Family and friends remember woman found beaten to death
Students are led away from a school shooting in Nashville.
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
A Mississippi died during a storm as he tried to protect his wife.
‘All around great person’: Man dies protecting his wife from storm

Latest News

Olive Branch volunteers gather relief supplies for tornado victims
Olive Branch volunteers gather relief supplies for tornado victims
Tigers baseball, softball teams to host free egg hunt Easter weekend
Bikers promote the 'Look Twice Save a Life' campaign
‘Look Twice Save a Life’ aims to keep bikers safe on Mid-South roads
FILE - Dyersburg High School
16-year-old Dyersburg High student arrested, charged with bringing loaded handgun to school