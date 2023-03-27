Memphis woman accused of TennCare fraud

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman was indicted after an alleged TennCare fraud scheme.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began looking into the alleged fraud in January 2022 when United Healthcare told them a care provider had double billed them.

Investigators say Jamaira Jarrett, while employed by multiple healthcare agencies, submitted claims that she cared for different TennCare patients at different homes at the same time, totaling more than $8,400.

Jarrett was arrested last week and charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property. She was booked on a $20,000 bond.

