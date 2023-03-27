Advertise with Us
Memphis employment law attorney publishes book on navigating workplace conflicts

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Employment Law Attorney Alan Crone just released his book, “The Law at Work”.

The public is invited to meet him at a free reading and book signing on April 1st at Novel Bookstore.

Attorney Crone joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about what led him to write the book, along with the most common types of workplace conflicts.

He also talked about what you should ask if you find yourself in a layoff meeting and if you should sign a severance agreement if one is presented.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

