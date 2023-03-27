Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man charged after shooting on I-40, police say

Javan Singleton
Javan Singleton(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department charged and arrested a man after shooting at someone on I-40 on March 17.

Javan Singleton, 21, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The victim reported to MPD that he was driving his 2008 Lexus on Interstate 40 going Eastbound.

As he was approaching Appling Road, a driver of a maroon station wagon pointed a black handgun out the driver’s window and fired five times at him.

On March 20, the victim identified Singleton as the suspect in a six-person photo lineup.

Singleton is expected to appear in court on March 28.

