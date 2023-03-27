Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
‘Look Twice Save a Life’ aims to keep bikers safe on Mid-South roads

By Taylor Tucker and Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With motorcycle season officially open, the kickoff for the 2023 “Look Twice Save a Life” campaign kicked off Monday.

The campaign promotes safe driving habits and motorcycle awareness.

Local bikers said they hosted the kickoff at Regional One because the hospital plays a pivotal role in assisting them during motorcycle injuries. The bikers each shared stories prompting the importance of biker safety and trials and tribulations they’ve encountered.

Bikers promote the 'Look Twice Save a Life' campaign
Bikers promote the 'Look Twice Save a Life' campaign(Action News 5)

“If we care about our children, if we care about the adults, those adults are doctors, those adults are lawyers, those adults are your next door neighbors, whether its white collar or blue collar, those adults are on the road and they just ask you to have an awareness that is harder to see a motorcycle than it is to see another car,” State Rep. G.A. Hardaway said.

Clark “Preacha” Chambers knows this all too well, being a biker and former patient at Regional One.

“We want people to know that we are out here and that or lives matter,” Chambers said. “Some people are going back and forth to work, some people are commuting to school, it’s just about everyday safety. So put the phone down, stop texting for a while you’re driving and pay attention to the roads.”

Bikers with Social Clubs4Change organization also want to promote a specialty license plate. The objective is for nonprofits to raise funds to promote “Look Twice Save a Life” and other programs that they do.

