First Alert to the potential of strong to severe storms Friday

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A cold front will slide through on Friday and could mean another round of strong to severe storms on Friday afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has outlined the entire Mid-South for a risk of severe weather on Friday. Most of the area is under a medium risk with eastern sections under a lower risk.

SPC has placed the entire Mid-South under a risk for severe weather Friday(WMC First Alert Weather)

TIMING: A few showers could move in as early as 9 am but the more widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. The greatest instability will be after 3 pm. The main risks will be damaging winds, but all modes of severe weather will be possible.

Tornadoes will be possible, with temperatures headed into the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon Friday, which could allow for more instability and energy for storms to strengthen. This isn’t a guarantee but something we will monitor.

Futurecast showing rain that will move in along a front Friday. Some storms could be strong to severe(WMC First Alert Weather)

STAY ALERT: Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for more details.

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

