Doctor shares support strategies for diabetes distress

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday, March 28 is Diabetes Alert Day.

It is a day focused on bringing awareness to the warning signs of diabetes.

Dr. Laura Shultz, senior director of Ambulatory Behavioral Health for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the emotional and mental impact of receiving a diabetes diagnosis, along with support strategies for those suffering diabetes distress.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

