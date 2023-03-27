DA Steve Mulroy seeking death penalty for Ezekiel Kelly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy is seeking the death penalty for Ezekiel Kelly.

Kelly is accused of killing three people and shooting more during an hours-long shooting spree across the city of Memphis.

He is facing a total of 28 charges in Shelby County including three counts of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, several counts of reckless endangerment, and a terrorism charge.

One shooting occurred on Lyndale Avenue, killing 24-year-old Dewayne Tunstall. Tunstall was a father of 2 who had just served food to Kelly, an acquaintance.

Allison Parker, 38, was killed later in the day on Poplar Avenue in Midtown Memphis. She was a medical assistant in West Memphis.

Richard Clark, 62, also lost his life in the shooting spree. He was a campus safety officer at Christian Brothers University.

