Cool start to the week and another round of storms by Friday

By Spencer Denton
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sun with a few clouds through the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Expect north winds near 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 20% showers with lows in the mid 40s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY - THURSDAY: Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. There will be sunshine early Thursday, but clouds will gradually move in late in the day. High temperatures will be back in the lower 70s Thursday.

FRIDAY STORM RISK: A cold front will arrive on Friday with another round of rain and storms through Friday night. A few storms could be severe. It’s too far out to know if there will be a tornado risk, but wind or hail is possible. The main risk area will be in northeast AR and northwest TN. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s with lows in the upper 50s.

WEEKEND: A stray shower will be possible early Saturday morning, but the rest of the weekend will be dry. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be in the 40s on Saturday night.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

