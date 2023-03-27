Advertise with Us
Car crash causes traffic delay on Highway 385

3 injured after car crash on White Station Rd.
3 injured after car crash on White Station Rd.(TDOT)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crash is causing a traffic delay on Highway 385.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred on Monday around 4 a.m. near Kirby.

Two of three westbound lanes are blocked, causing a 20-minute delay.

You can use Riverdale as an alternate route.

