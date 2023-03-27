Car crash causes traffic delay on Highway 385

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crash is causing a traffic delay on Highway 385.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred on Monday around 4 a.m. near Kirby.

Two of three westbound lanes are blocked, causing a 20-minute delay.

You can use Riverdale as an alternate route.

Car crash causes traffic delays on 385 (TDOT)

