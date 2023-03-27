Calm start to the week, but it could end with storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure is keeping the Mid-South cool and dry as the week begins. Temperatures will gradually increase as the week progresses and with the warm up comes a chance of rain and thunderstorms Friday.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a breezy North wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and lows near 60. Friday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. A few storms could be strong to severe and capable of producing heavy rain and damaging wind.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows near 60.

