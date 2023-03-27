Arrest made after shooting at East Memphis shopping center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man accused in a shooting at Eastgate Shopping Center on Saturday.

Officers were called to the scene on Park Avenue right around noon. Once there, they were informed of two shooting victims that arrived at St. Francis Hospital--one shot in the shoulder, and the other shot in the thigh. A third person was shot at, but not injured.

A victim told police his vehicle was stolen and he found it in the Eastgate parking lot; while trying to block the suspects from leaving, the people inside the stolen car began firing shots.

The shots hit two victims and went into the nearby Pep Boys, shattering a window.

Officers tracked down the stolen vehicle and gave chase. Police say the driver crashed into a fence and was later caught on foot.

Police say the stolen vehicle was used in several car break-ins in the area prior to the shooting.

Tyshaun Wear was taken into custody.

Wear is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, six counts of possessing a firearm during a dangerous felony, aggravated assault, 11 counts of vandalism, theft of property, four counts of burglary of a vehicle, attempted burglary, evading arrest, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to exercise due car, no driver license, duty upon striking highway fixture and violation of financial law.

He was given a $150,000 bond.

Wear was arrested for aggravated robbery and attempted first-degree murder back in September when he was accused of trying to kill a DoorDash driver.

That case was dropped because the sole victim who was set to testify never showed up, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. They released this statement on that case:

Tyshaun Wear was charged with attempted murder and aggravated robbery from a September 2022 incident where he allegedly stole a delivery driver’s car after shooting at him. Wear appeared in court on those charges on March 3. Unfortunately, the sole victim who was to testify did not show up. As a result, we reluctantly had to drop the charges due to a lack of evidence. Our victim witness coordinators contacted the victim—who was subpoenaed—several times after he did not show up but were unable to reach him. If the victim is the most significant piece of evidence, not having them as part of the testimony can significantly harm the case or lead to the charges being dropped. Our victim witness coordinators make every effort to support victims affected by crime. In this case, our coordinators subpoenaed the victim and reached out numerous times after he declined to testify.

