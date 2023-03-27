Arrest made after shooting at East Memphis shopping center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a man accused in a shooting at Eastgate Shopping Center on Saturday.
Officers were called to the scene on Park Avenue right around noon. Once there, they were informed of two shooting victims that arrived at St. Francis Hospital--one shot in the shoulder, and the other shot in the thigh. A third person was shot at, but not injured.
A victim told police his vehicle was stolen and he found it in the Eastgate parking lot; while trying to block the suspects from leaving, the people inside the stolen car began firing shots.
The shots hit two victims and went into the nearby Pep Boys, shattering a window.
Officers tracked down the stolen vehicle and gave chase. Police say the driver crashed into a fence and was later caught on foot.
Police say the stolen vehicle was used in several car break-ins in the area prior to the shooting.
Tyshaun Wear was taken into custody.
Wear is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, six counts of possessing a firearm during a dangerous felony, aggravated assault, 11 counts of vandalism, theft of property, four counts of burglary of a vehicle, attempted burglary, evading arrest, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to exercise due car, no driver license, duty upon striking highway fixture and violation of financial law.
He was given a $150,000 bond.
Wear was arrested for aggravated robbery and attempted first-degree murder back in September when he was accused of trying to kill a DoorDash driver.
That case was dropped because the sole victim who was set to testify never showed up, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. They released this statement on that case:
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.