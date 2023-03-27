Advertise with Us
3 injured after car crash on White Station Rd.

By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crash left three injured on Sunday night.

Memphis Police Department responded to a crash on North White Station Road and Bartlett Road at 9:42 p.m.

A woman was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Two more people were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

