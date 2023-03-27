3 injured after car crash on White Station Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crash left three injured on Sunday night.

Memphis Police Department responded to a crash on North White Station Road and Bartlett Road at 9:42 p.m.

A woman was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Two more people were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.