Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

2 charged after 2-month-old found dead in Corinth

James Trenton Settlemires and Brittany Leann Williams
James Trenton Settlemires and Brittany Leann Williams(Corinth PD)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - Two people are charged after a baby died at a home in Corinth.

Police were called to an apartment on Proper Street where they found a 2-month-old unresponsive and not breathing.

Officers began CPR until an ambulance arrived; the baby was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two other small children were in the home at the time.

Detectives found narcotics and drug paraphernalia around the home.

Brittany Leann Williams and James Trenton Settlemires are charged with three counts of child abuse/endangerment and possession of methamphetamine.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katrina Merriweather
Memphis women’s head basketball coach resigns
The shooting scene at I-40
Man dead after shooting on I-40
Constance Reddix’s family said had a light that far outshines the painful reality of her death.
‘She was one-of-a-kind’: Family and friends remember woman found beaten to death
A Mississippi died during a storm as he tried to protect his wife.
‘All around great person’: Man dies protecting his wife from storm
Jaylin Rhodes
MPD: Man wanted after townhome shooting that left 2 injured, 1 juvenile dead

Latest News

Three children have been killed in a shooting at the Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville.
VUMC: 3 students, 2 adults dead; Police say shooter also dead at the Covenant School
Javan Singleton
Man charged after shooting on I-40, police say
Ezekiel Kelly
DA Steve Mulroy seeking death penalty for Ezekiel Kelly
City of Olive Branch collects supplies for tornado victims
Olive Branch volunteers gather relief supplies for tornado victims