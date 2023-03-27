19-year-old killed in Dyersburg shooting

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old killed on Sunday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at 8:30 p.m. at the Future City Recreation Center.

Auri’A Battles, 19, was located and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

She was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives recovered an AR-15 that is believed to have been used in the shooting, police say.

Detectives also interviewed the 19-year-old alleged shooter.

The case will be presented to the April term of the Dyer County Grand Jury, police say.

If anyone has information on this incident contact DPD at 288-7679.

