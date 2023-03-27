16-year-old Dyersburg High student arrested, charged with bringing loaded handgun to school

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - The Dyersburg Police Department has arrested and charged a 16-year-old Dyersburg High School student with bringing a loaded handgun to school on Monday.

Police say the student was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a school resource officer.

The student was ordered to be held at the McDowell Detention Center by Dyer County Juvenile Court Services.

The teen will remain in detention pending Dyer County Juvenile Court action.

