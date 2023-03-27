2 dead after Frayser shooting; 1 detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are dead after a shooting in Frayser Monday evening.

Police say that at 5:22 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Madewell Street.

There, officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. He did not survive his injuries.

Police say one man is detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

